Canva brings a new subscription with additional tools for photo and video editing

Diwali is just around the corner and it is all about dressing up and getting great pictures clicked. Here we bring to you the tricks from Canva, a photo editing tool to help you design content for your friends, families and business:

Magic Edit tool

Users will get a lot of Diwali elements and templates in the Canva library which can help in creating a perfect festive card. There is a Magic Edit feature to help you edit photos in the cards, and it further enables you to change the colour of clothing as well. Users can also add some extra lights and sparkles and have the liberty to remove unwanted objects from the background

Drag-and-drop video editor

Canva has a free drag-and-drop video editor tool which helps to create professional and engaging videos. One can upload or record clips or choose the template from the free library of videos and audio tracks which are already available on the platform. Then one can add extra magic with animations and transitions as well. You can add a little to your video, and you are done.

Menu Cards

One can create customised menu cards and add a creative touch to the celebrations. With logos, templates, illustrations, fonts and a vast media library, the user will get advanced design skills to make everything eye-catching.

Canva’s Photo Editor

Users tend to capture memories in stunning social posts and certainly need to edit photos more impressively with Canvas Photo Editor which stands out with your reels and stories. It has a multitude of effects, stickers, filters and more, which could be used to add a creative angle to the content.

Magic Design and Magix Switch

Magic Design tool will design your posts and Magic Switch will effortlessly convert your ideas to fit your favourite platform in case you want to add a little extra sparkle, Canva’s Text to Image and Text to Video can help you make captivating work.

Canva Print

Magic Design can create custom-made Diwali designs by simply using a prompt for business owners. You can now print high-quality stationery for your Diwali promotions which would be a postcard, flyers, invitations, and more with Canva Print. Designing on Canva means getting it printed and delivered for free to your story.

Canvas Pro subscription

To make the ease of work during the festivities, Canva is offering 50% off on the first 3 months of Canva Pro subscription. The offer is available for both- iOS and Android devices, and the offer could be redeemed until November 13.

Users can also enjoy 20% off on the subscription along with fast and free shipping on Canva Print orders.

This offer lasts until 12 November.

Users can also add the code ‘DIWALI20’ to redeem the offer while checking out Canva Print orders. The offer is valid only on a single Print order.

