BSNL's 4 new plans shook industry, forcing Jio, Airtel, and Vi to rethink their strategies

State-owned BSNL has made a significant comeback in recent months. Since July, the company has welcomed millions of new customers, and it’s focused on stabilising its network to retain them. In addition, BSNL is rolling out affordable and economical recharge options to ease the burden of pricey plans. BSNL is working hard to attract even more customers. Recently, the company undertook a rebranding initiative, complete with a new logo.

If you’re tired of the high-cost short-term plans offered by private providers, BSNL has long-term options at budget-friendly prices that might be just what you need.

BSNL offers a variety of recharge plans designed to simplify your mobile experience and help you save money. Here’s a look at some of the long-term plans available:

BSNL's Rs 2399 Recharge Plan

This plan is a great choice for customers seeking long validity, as it offers a whopping 395 days of active service. With this recharge, you’ll enjoy 2GB of data every day, along with daily 100 free SMS. Additionally, you get free access to Zing Music, BSNL Tunes, Hardy Games, Challenger Arena Games, and Gameon Astrotel, making it an all-around value package.

BSNL's Rs 1899 Recharge Plan

The Rs 1899 plan is another excellent option, providing 365 days of validity. It includes a total of 600GB of data and 100 free SMS daily. Subscribers also benefit from complimentary access to Challenger Arena, Hardy Games, Gameon Astrotel, Listen Podcast, Gameium, and Zing Music, ensuring plenty of entertainment options.

BSNL's Rs 1499 Recharge Plan

For those looking for a balance between cost and benefits, the Rs 1499 plan offers a long validity of 336 days. It comes with unlimited calling to any network and provides 24GB of data, alongside 100 free SMS each day, making it a well-rounded choice for heavy users.

BSNL's Rs 1198 Recharge Plan

BSNL's range of annual plans also includes a very affordable option at just Rs 1198, which provides a validity of 365 days. This plan includes 300 minutes for voice calls across all networks and offers 3GB of data every month for a full year, giving customers solid value for their money.

