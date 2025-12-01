BSNL relaunches viral Rs 1 Freedom Plan following massive customer demand BSNL has relaunched its Freedom Plan, which offers numerous benefits for just Rs 1. The plan is targeted at new customers.

New Delhi:

BSNL has relaunched its Rs 1 Freedom Plan following strong customer demand. It offers several benefits, including free calling and data for 30 days. BSNL announced the return of the freedom offer through its official X handle, stating that users will receive true digital freedom for just Rs 1.

This plan comes with a 30-day validity. With a Rs 1 recharge, users receive 2GB of daily high-speed (4G) data, unlimited calling across India, and national roaming. Additionally, users also receive 100 free SMS messages daily.

This BSNL offer is valid between December 1 and December 31 in all telecom circles across the country. Users can avail themselves of this offer by purchasing a new BSNL SIM card for Rs 1. The company confirmed in a social media post that this offer is only for new BSNL users. Existing users are not eligible for this Rs 1 offer.

When was BSNL's Freedom Plan initially launched?

BSNL previously announced the Freedom Offer between August 1 and August 31. That initial offer provided new BSNL users a SIM card for Rs 1, which included a 30-day validity, unlimited calling, 2GB of daily high-speed data, and 100 free SMSes.

BSNL Freedom Plan validity extended

BSNL later extended the validity of its Freedom Plan by 15 days, until September 15, 2025.

BSNL's 100GB Student special plan (Learner's Plan)

This plan, also known as the Learner's Plan, offers 100GB of data and unlimited calls for just Rs 251 for 28 days. It also includes 100 SMS messages daily, and the offer is valid until December 13, 2025.

Meanwhile, BSNL has recently invited tenders for 10,000 new 4G towers within the Delhi telecom circle, a major network expansion set to bring improved connectivity to NCR residents on both the BSNL and MTNL networks.

