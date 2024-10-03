BSNL offers 24GB of free 4G data to its subscribers: How to avail

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL free data offer

BSNL rose into prominence once again in the last few months after recent mobile tariff hikes from private operators such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi. These companies raise their both prepaid and postpaid mobile tariff by up to 15 percent on average. Due to this, many subscribers switched to BSNL due to its affordable recharge plans. The company has further sweetened the deal for its subscribers by offering extra data for free. Under the new offer, users will get 24GB of data for free. Here are all the details you need to know.

BSNL is celebrating its 25th Foundation Day this month. The company has completed 24 years of its service. To mark this occasion, it is offering 24GB of free 4G data to its subscribers.

Eligibility criteria

BSNL subscribers who want to avail 24GB extra data need to recharge with vouchers that are worth more than Rs 500. The recharge must be completed between October 1 and October 24.

“24 Years of Trust, Service, and Innovation! BSNL has been ConnectingIndia for 24 years, and we couldn’t have done it without you. Celebrate this milestone with us and enjoy 24 GB extra data on recharge vouchers over ₹500/-,” BSNL wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) was established through the corporatisation of the former Department of Telecom Services on September 15, 2000. From October 1, 2000, BSNL took over the previous responsibilities of the Department of Telecom in providing telecom services across the country, excluding Delhi and Mumbai.

When BSNL was corporatised, the Cabinet decision mandated that the government would implement measures to safeguard BSNL's viability, ensuring that it could continue to provide economically unviable but socially essential services as directed by the government. BSNL has a world-class ISO 9000 certified Telecom Training Institute.

