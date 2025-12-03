BSNL brings back Re 1 Freedom plan: Unlimited calls, 60GB data and SMS for new users BSNL has relaunched its popular Re 1 Freedom plan for new users, that offers unlimited calling, 60GB data and 100 SMS/day with 30-day validity. The limited-time offer is available from December 1 to December 31 for customers purchasing a new BSNL SIM.

New Delhi:

BSNL, the government-owned telecom service provider with more than 1.2 billion subscribers in India, is implementing a price hike in recharge plans that is ultimately making it unaffordable for subscribers seeking cheaper alternatives. To cater to this issue, BSNL has brought back its highly popular Re 1 Freedom plan, which extends unlimited calling, SMS and high-speed data privileges to the users.

This Freedom plan was launched in August but was removed within a short span of time due to high demand. Now, the state-owned telecom operator has reintroduced the plan and announced the relaunch via its official social media handles (we witnessed the same on X.com, formerly known as Twitter). BSNL claims to offer ‘true digital freedom’ with the Re 1 plan to new customers at the lowest price possible.

Limited-time offer for new customers

BSNL has started to offer this as part of its promotional offer for a limited period.

The offer in the Re 1 recharge could be availed till December 31, 2025.

The reintroduced plan is only available for new BSNL subscribers – this means that you have to buy a new BSNL SIM card to avail this offer.

The Re 1 recharge offers:

Unlimited calling to all networks

100 SMS per day

High-speed data benefits

30 days' validity from the day it was activated.

For users who are frustrated with increasing prices from private operators, this entry-level plan gives them a low-cost gateway to staying connected.

Get 60GB data for just Re 1: A great offer for binge-watching.

One of the key highlights of BSNL's Freedom Plan is its offering of 60GB of high-speed data at Re 1.

It offers 2GB of daily data, and once the data is exhausted, the speed may be reduced as per the standard policy.

It thus becomes ideal for users who require basic internet usage on messaging apps, online payments, browsing, or infrequent social media.

The plan also includes 100 free SMS per day, making communication easy and affordable for students, rural users, and any user migrating to BSNL with a view to cutting costs.

Why does the Re 1 plan matter?

The reintroduced Freedom Plan comes at a time when telecom costs have increased substantially. For new subscribers, especially those in rural areas or price-sensitive customers, BSNL's Re 1 recharge presents a viable alternative to pricey monthly plans. The plan reinforces BSNL's strategy of luring new subscribers as the company aggressively expands its 4G services across India.