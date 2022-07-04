Boult Audio enters the smartwatch segment, launches these 2 smartwatches under Rs. 2,000

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Boult Audio enters the smartwatch segment

Boult Audio, a homegrown consumer tech company has finally forayed into the wearable segment and has launched two new smartwatches in the Indian market- Boult Drift and Boult Cosmic which are priced at Rs 1,999 and Rs 1,499, respectively. The smartwatches are available on Flipkart, and at select retail stores and their e-commerce portals in the country.

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Boult Audio said, "After successfully delivering the best-in-class audio products for five years in India, Boult Audio has expanded its product portfolio in the smartwatch category."

He further added, "We are working hard to launch some more innovative smartwatches this fiscal. We are also coming up with some policies to create superior value for our consumers."

The new smartwatches from Boult Audio are compatible with Android as well as iOS devices. The smartwatches come with health indicators such as a heart rate sensor, steps count, blood oxygen monitor and periods monitoring.

Boult Drift Smartwatch has a 1.69-inch screen size and is the only smartwatch to offer Bluetooth Calling with TFT, 240x280 resolution, pixel density of 218ppi, 500 nits high brightness display, 60 preset sports modes and more than 150 watch faces.

Boult Cosmic has a screen size of 1.69-inch with TFT, 240x280 resolution, pixel density of 218ppi, 500 nits high brightness display and over 100 watch faces.

Both the smartwatches come with a standby time of up to 10 days.

Inputs from IANS