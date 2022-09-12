Blaupunkt TV launches 4K QLED TV with Google TV at a starting price of Rs 36,999: Availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : BLAUPUNKT Blaupunkt 4K QLED TV

Blaupunkt TV, an audio-visual brand has launched three QLED TV models with Google TV in India. The new QLED TVs will be available in 50-inches, 55-inches, and 65-inches and will carry 60-Watt dynamic sound output with 4 inbuilt speakers.

The QLED TVs will be available for purchase from Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days Specials’ at an introductory price starting from Rs 36,999 onwards.

With the vision to pave the way for the future of television, Super Plastronics, an exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt TVs in India, has now launched a new category with a compelling price and elegant designs.

The 50-inch TV is priced at Rs 36,999

The 55-inch TV is priced at Rs 44,999

The 65-inch is priced at Rs 62,999

The new QLED TVs will come with 60W speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and the Blaupunkt Google TV will provide 360- degree surround sound that will provide a theatre-like experience at home and will transform the living space. It also provides Far Field Voice Control with Google Assistant which you can switch on and operate your TV by just giving voice commands.

An entirely new user interface that integrates every part of the smart experience onto a single, straightforward home screen is offered by Google TV and its voice assistant feature. The QLED TV range is the perfect option for consumers because of its tailored suggestions, superior sound system, and best-in-class content viewing experience. Each TV unit has a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colours, HDR 10+, a 60-watt Dolby stereo box speaker with four installed speakers, and DTS TruSurround sound technology with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus. To deliver a gorgeous look, all the models come with Allow stand, Bezel-less, and Airslim design. It also has Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Band Wifi, and Google TV with Voice Assistant. The 50 inches and 55 inches come with a brightness of 550 Nits wherein 65-inches come with 600 nits.

These models also come with 2GB RAM, 16 GB ROM, Digital Noise Filter, QLED Panel, Voice-enabled Remote with Far Field Voice Control with Google Assistant, Dedicated Shortcut Keys on Remote of Netflix, Prime, Youtube, Google Play and have an access to more than 10,000 Plus Apps and Games Like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Apple Tv, Voot Sony LIV, and Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows.

