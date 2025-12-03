'Bharat Taxi' begins pilot operation in Delhi with over 51,000 registered drivers Bharat Taxi aims to offer reliable cab service while attracting drivers with a zero-commission model and profit-sharing.

'Bharat Taxi' is a new ride-hailing app that started operating in Delhi on Tuesday. This service has the support of eight major cooperative organizations and aims to compete with popular apps like Ola, Uber, and Rapido by offering dependable transportation options.

In this pilot phase, 'Bharat Taxi' provides a variety of vehicles, including cars, auto-rickshaws, and bikes. So far, more than 51,000 drivers have signed up to use the app.

The app is managed by the Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd, which is a registered cooperative society. It began its journey on June 6, 2025, and is focused on making transportation more accessible for everyone. The promoters of the Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd include:

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul)

IFFCO

KRIBHCO

NAFED

NDDB

NCEL

NCDC

NABARD

The cooperative's board also includes two elected driver representatives.

Vision and launch details

"Bharat Taxi has been launched in Delhi with more than 51,000 drivers registered on the app," Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd Chairman Jayen Mehta told PTI. Mehta, who is also the Managing Director of the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCCMMF), added that the registration of drivers in Gujarat is currently underway.

Mehta further stated that the Prime Minister's vision of 'Sahakar Se Samridhi' (Prosperity through Cooperation) inspired the Ministry of Cooperation, led by Union Minister Amit Shah, to create this new cooperative organization for the benefit of lakhs of drivers across the country. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah had initially announced the launch of a new cooperative taxi service in Parliament in March 2025.

Key features and benefits

Salient features of the Bharat Taxi app are designed to enhance accessibility and user experience:

User-friendly mobile ride booking

Transparent fares and vehicle tracking

Support for multi-lingual interfaces

24/7 customer services

Secure and verified onboarding

Inclusive mobility

Tech-enabled support and safety measures for citizens

The app works on a zero-commission system, which means that drivers keep all the money they earn from their rides. Plus, any profits made by the cooperative will go directly to the drivers.

Another great feature of the app is that it works with public transportation services like the Metro rail. This allows users to book different types of rides all in one place, making it easier to plan their entire trip without any hassle.A tie-up with the Delhi Police ensures full safety for both riders and drivers.

According to the Ministry's statement in Parliament on Tuesday, the app aims to free the country's commercial vehicle drivers from dependency on private companies.

