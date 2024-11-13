Wednesday, November 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Baidu unveils Xiaodu AI glasses with advanced camera and AI features in China

Baidu unveils Xiaodu AI glasses with advanced camera and AI features in China

Baidu has yet to announce the pricing for the Xiaodu AI Glasses. However, with its advanced AI capabilities and functionality, the Xiaodu AI Glasses are expected to appeal to the growing market of AI wearables.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2024 21:37 IST
Baidu unveils Xiaodu AI glasses
Image Source : X Baidu unveils Xiaodu AI glasses

Baidu has launched its latest innovation, the Xiaodu AI Glasses, which aims to enhance user experience with AI-powered functionalities. Unveiled at the 2024 Baidu World Conference in China, these smart glasses are reportedly packed with advanced features, and further include a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera along with an AI assistant powered by Baidu’s native large language models (LLMs). While the official pricing is yet to be announced, these glasses are said to compete with popular offerings like Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Key features and specifications

The Xiaodu AI Glasses weigh just 45 grams, which makes it lightweight and wearable. They are equipped with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera for capturing a broad range of visual information. Additionally, Baidu has included a four-microphone array, allowing the device to receive and process both visual and audio data for a seamless AI interaction experience.

India Tv - Baidu unveils Xiaodu AI glasses

Image Source : XBaidu unveils Xiaodu AI glasses

AI-powered functions: Real-time assistance and more

Baidu’s AI assistant can respond to questions in real-time, a feature Baidu refers to as “walk-and-ask queries.” These smart glasses can handle a variety of tasks, such as identifying objects, calculating calorie counts of food items, providing audio-visual translation, and setting reminders.

Battery and charging details

The Xiaodu AI Glasses come with up to five hours of calling and playback time, as well as a 56-hour standby battery life. Users can quickly recharge the device, as it takes just 30 minutes to reach full charge.

Ecosystem integration with Baidu services

Running on Baidu’s DuerOS AI operating system, the Xiaodu AI Glasses offer compatibility with other Baidu platforms such as Baidu Maps and Baike, aiming to provide users with a cohesive experience across the Baidu ecosystem.

Related Stories
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses introduces Multimodal AI: All you need to know

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses introduces Multimodal AI: All you need to know

OpenAI launches 'Canvas' interface for enhanced writing and coding collaboration

OpenAI launches 'Canvas' interface for enhanced writing and coding collaboration

Meta Movie Gen launched to convert Text to Video with Meta’s new AI tool

Meta Movie Gen launched to convert Text to Video with Meta’s new AI tool

Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton for discoveries in AI

Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton for discoveries in AI

Elon Musk raises concerns on AI's potential risks: Warns of 10-20 per cent chance of ‘Going Bad’

Elon Musk raises concerns on AI's potential risks: Warns of 10-20 per cent chance of ‘Going Bad’

Elon Musk's Grok AI introduces image analysis: See what it can do

Elon Musk's Grok AI introduces image analysis: See what it can do

ChatGPT launches new voice mode for Mac and desktop users: All you need to know

ChatGPT launches new voice mode for Mac and desktop users: All you need to know

iPhones to receive new Apple Intelligence features sooner than expected with iOS 18.2 update

iPhones to receive new Apple Intelligence features sooner than expected with iOS 18.2 update

Competing in the growing AI wearable market

Baidu’s Xiaodu AI Glasses showcase the company’s ambition to be a major player in the AI-powered wearable market, especially as it competes with global brands. With features that appeal to those seeking convenience, real-time assistance, and seamless integration with daily activities, the Xiaodu AI Glasses are expected to appeal to tech-savvy users looking for a cutting-edge wearable AI experience.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone could be saved from hackers if you activate THESE security features

ALSO READ: Elon Musk’s X testing free access to Grok AI chatbot: A bold move to challenge ChatGPT?

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement