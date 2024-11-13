Baidu unveils Xiaodu AI glasses with advanced camera and AI features in China

Follow us on Image Source : X Baidu unveils Xiaodu AI glasses

Baidu has launched its latest innovation, the Xiaodu AI Glasses, which aims to enhance user experience with AI-powered functionalities. Unveiled at the 2024 Baidu World Conference in China, these smart glasses are reportedly packed with advanced features, and further include a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera along with an AI assistant powered by Baidu’s native large language models (LLMs). While the official pricing is yet to be announced, these glasses are said to compete with popular offerings like Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Key features and specifications

The Xiaodu AI Glasses weigh just 45 grams, which makes it lightweight and wearable. They are equipped with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera for capturing a broad range of visual information. Additionally, Baidu has included a four-microphone array, allowing the device to receive and process both visual and audio data for a seamless AI interaction experience.

AI-powered functions: Real-time assistance and more

Baidu’s AI assistant can respond to questions in real-time, a feature Baidu refers to as “walk-and-ask queries.” These smart glasses can handle a variety of tasks, such as identifying objects, calculating calorie counts of food items, providing audio-visual translation, and setting reminders.

Battery and charging details

The Xiaodu AI Glasses come with up to five hours of calling and playback time, as well as a 56-hour standby battery life. Users can quickly recharge the device, as it takes just 30 minutes to reach full charge.

Ecosystem integration with Baidu services

Running on Baidu’s DuerOS AI operating system, the Xiaodu AI Glasses offer compatibility with other Baidu platforms such as Baidu Maps and Baike, aiming to provide users with a cohesive experience across the Baidu ecosystem.

Competing in the growing AI wearable market

Baidu’s Xiaodu AI Glasses showcase the company’s ambition to be a major player in the AI-powered wearable market, especially as it competes with global brands. With features that appeal to those seeking convenience, real-time assistance, and seamless integration with daily activities, the Xiaodu AI Glasses are expected to appeal to tech-savvy users looking for a cutting-edge wearable AI experience.

