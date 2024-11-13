Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple iPhone could be saved from hackers if you activate THESE security features

Apple is stepping up to strengthen its security game with the launch of a new iPhone feature called 'Inactivity Reboot', which has been designed to prevent unauthorized access to your device. As law enforcement agencies are continuing to request access to locked iPhones, Apple has maintained its commitment to privacy by refusing these demands. Now, with iOS 18.1, Apple offers an even stronger safeguard, ensuring that iPhones remain secure even if stolen or seized.

Introducing 'Inactivity Reboot' on iOS 18.1 to Thwart Thieves and Hackers

What is Apple’s Inactivity Reboot Feature?

Inactivity Reboot is a new mechanism integrated into iOS 18.1, running on various iPhones, including the iPhone 16 series. This feature activates remotely from Apple’s end to protect the device, especially during suspicious activities, such as repeated password attempts or unusual shutdowns. If such activity is detected, the device automatically reboots, making it nearly impossible for anyone to unlock it—even with advanced technology.

The feature operates by shifting the phone from the AFU (After First Unlock) to the BFU (Before First Unlock) state if suspicious activity is detected. According to a report from 404 Media, security experts confirm that the phone will switch states after a set period of inactivity or irregular attempts to access it. In the BFU state, the device becomes significantly harder to breach, even for sophisticated tools.

How Inactivity Reboot feature will keep your iPhone safe?

Apple’s new security tool monitors the device’s unlock history and tracks unusual activity patterns. If the device has not been unlocked following a reboot or if irregular access attempts are detected, the Inactivity Reboot feature activates. By returning the device to a more secure, locked state, it becomes virtually uncrackable.

Apple’s latest security additions, including Inactivity Reboot and Lockdown Mode, reflect the brand's commitment to user privacy. While many iPhone users may never need these advanced tools, the added protection is valuable for those concerned about privacy and security.

