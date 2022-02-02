Wednesday, February 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • There are two Indias now, one for rich and another for poor, Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
  • Presidential address didn't touch central challenges: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
  • Presidential address was a long list of things Govt claims to have done: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED laptop launched in India at Rs 1,39,000

ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED laptop launched in India at Rs 1,39,000

ASUS launched its high-end business-class laptop dubbed as ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) in India at a starting price of Rs 1,39,000.  

IANS Reported by: IANS
Noida Published on: February 02, 2022 19:06 IST
ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED
Image Source : WEBSITE- ASUS

ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED 

Highlights

  • ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) laptop is built for business success in style
  • The new laptop comes with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor
  • It is also equipped with wired Gigabit network connectivity with a unique MAC address

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS on Wednesday launched its high-end business-class laptop ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) in India at a starting price of Rs 1,39,000.

The laptop is 360 degrees convertible in form and features a Full-HD Anti-glare HDR OLED touch display panel, for the ultimate in viewing with professional colour and clarity.

The new ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) laptop is built for business success in style, with a precision-crafted and minimalist chassis that pushes the limits of lightness with magnesium aluminium premium construction, the company claims.

The machine comes with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics and Thunderbolt 4, Support for Dual M.2 SSDs with RAID functionalities.

The laptop is also packed with features to protect personal privacy and business data, including a built-in fingerprint sensor and a TPM 2.0 chip.

The new ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) laptop is also loaded with full-size I/O ports as much as physically possible on an ultra-thin class sleek device, 40 Gbps data transfer speeds, support for triple 4K display output and fast charging, plus full-size USB Type-A and an HDMI outputs.

It is also equipped with wired Gigabit network connectivity with a unique MAC address for easy device management.

Write a comment

Budget 2022
chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News