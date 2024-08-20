Apple Watch Series 10: What we know so far about Apple's next-gen smartwatch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple Watch

As Apple gears up for its next big launch event, anticipation is building around the unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 10, the 10th generation of Apple’s iconic smartwatch lineup. Following the introduction of the first Apple Watch in 2015, each subsequent model has seen enhancements in design, hardware, and features. Here’s a rundown of seven key things we already know about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10.

Larger Display

Apple is continuing its tradition of offering two sizes for the Apple Watch, but this time, both variants are set to be bigger than ever. The smaller model of the Series 10 will feature a 45mm square display, matching the size of the larger Series 9. The larger variant will boast a 49mm display, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, according to a report by 9to5Mac.

Advanced OLED Screen Technology

The Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to feature a new and improved OLED screen. Utilizing low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) technology, this display will offer better colour reproduction and brightness without draining the battery. The new OLED panel is also thinner, contributing to a lighter and slimmer overall design.

Sleek, Redesigned Metal Unibody

Apple is rumoured to be making the Series 10 the thinnest Apple Watch yet. The redesigned metal unibody will not only enhance the aesthetics but will also make it easy to distinguish the Series 10 from previous generations. Despite being slim, the watch is expected to retain its robust build quality.

Powerful New S10 Chip

At the heart of the Apple Watch Series 10 will be the new S10 chip, designed to deliver superior performance and power efficiency. The combination of this chip and the new OLED screen is expected to improve battery life, even though the Series 10 might feature a smaller battery than its predecessor. Apple aims to maintain the same battery life as the Series 9, thanks to these efficiency gains.

Enhanced Health Monitoring

Health tracking has always been a strong suit of the Apple Watch, and the Series 10 is expected to take it a step further. New sensors could potentially allow the watch to detect conditions like hypertension and sleep apnea. However, the rollout of these features will depend on regulatory approvals from bodies like the FDA.

watchOS 11: New Software Features

The Apple Watch Series 10 will launch with watchOS 11, which was introduced at WWDC 2024. In addition to the features showcased during the developers’ conference, watchOS 11 is expected to include exclusive functionalities tailored specifically for the Series 10.

Expected Launch and Pricing

Apple is likely to unveil the Apple Watch Series 10 alongside the iPhone 16 series in early September. Once announced, the smartwatch should be available for purchase within a week, with pricing expected to be in line with previous models.

With these anticipated upgrades, the Apple Watch Series 10 is shaping up to be a significant evolution in Apple’s smartwatch lineup, offering users more powerful performance, enhanced health features, and a sleek, modern design.

