Apple users: Government issues high-level warning over critical device vulnerabilities The government has issued a major warning to users of Apple devices—including iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks—regarding the risk of a significant cyber attack.

The government has issued a major security warning to users of Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, regarding the risk of a significant cyber attack. The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued this high-level security alert for all affected Apple products.

The threat and CERT-In's advice

CERT-In's warning urges Apple users to immediately upgrade their software. The central agency stated that multiple critical flaws were discovered in the operating systems used in Apple devices. Hackers could exploit these vulnerabilities to gain control of devices and steal personal information.

The agency stressed that all Apple users should heed this warning and provided the following precautions:

Update Immediately: Users must update their devices with the latest patches rolled out by Apple to fix the identified bugs. The new updates are crucial security releases.

Download from Official Store: Apps should only be downloaded directly from the Apple Store to reduce the risk of the smartphone being compromised.

Required software upgrades

Apple has rolled out high-security updates to address the issue. Users are specifically advised to upgrade to the following versions:

iOS 26.1

iPadOS 26.1

MacOS 15.1

WatchOS 11.1

tvOS 18.1

visionOS 2.1

Safari 17.6.1

Xcode 15.4

The company emphasised that updating the operating system will not only fix the security flaws but also address other existing bugs in the devices.

Affordable MacBook

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its most affordable MacBook yet, aiming to compete directly with budget-friendly options like Google Chromebooks and inexpensive Windows laptops. The device is designed to offer a lower-cost entry point without sacrificing Apple's quality, and reports suggest it may feature the same processors used in iPhones.

