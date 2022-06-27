Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Update: These devices will be powered by M2 chip- Know more

Apple has reportedly working on launching several new devices- from iPhone 14 series, three Watches, new iPads, new HomePod, refreshed AirPods Pro, several upgraded Macs, and the most awaited and talked about- an AR/MR headset which will be powered by its flagship M2 processor.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, below are the devices which will be powered by the M2 chip:

M2 Mac mini

M2 Pro Mac mini

M2 Pro / M2 Max 14

16-inch MacBook Pros

M2 Ultra/M2 Extreme Mac Pro

The lined up devices are expected to launch by the year-end, most probably in the last quarter of 2022.

Apple unveiled two new Macs with M2 chips at its recently-concluded Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Gurman said that Apple's M3 processor is already in the works, and will likely appear in the 13 and 15-inch MacBook Air laptops next year.

Apple will launch M2-equipped 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models later this year, in addition to a larger iPad between 14 and 15 inches coming in the "next year or two".

Apple's also expected to unveil the standard Watch Series 8, a new SE, and a more "rugged" watch for people into "extreme sports."

The Apple Watch will reportedly feature an upgraded processor.

Apple is also likely to discontinue the Series 3 this fall.

The tech giant is also likely to unveil new Apple TV with an A14 chip and more RAM this fall, along with an upgraded HomePod.

The upgraded AirPods Pro may come with support for lossless audio.

