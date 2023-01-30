Apple to launch foldable iPad in 2024- What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple iPad

Apple Inc will reportedly launch the foldable iPad with a "carbon fibre kickstand" in 2024, as per the sources. The information was shared by the tech analyst named Ming-Chi Kuo on Twitter where he tweeted: "I'm positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix."

"My latest survey indicates that the foldable iPad will feature a carbon fibre kickstand. Carbon fibre material will make the kickstand lighter and more durable."

He further predicted that the upcoming iPad (2024) shipments will have a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 10-15 per cent.

Kuo has written that the company may not release any new iPad in the next 9-12 months as "the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production" in the first quarter of 2024.

To recall, in October 2022, it was rumoured that the company has been working and planning to launch its first foldable iPad instead of iPhone in 2024. And people who have been following Samsung and LG fodable devices, have been expecting for a fodable iPhone for a while, but the tech giant has given no statement on having the device under consideration.

