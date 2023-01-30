Monday, January 30, 2023
     
  4. Apple to launch foldable iPad in 2024- What to expect?

Apple to launch foldable iPad in 2024- What to expect?

It has been rumoured that Apple is working on a new affordable iPad and they might launch the device by next year. The rumour surfaced last year, and an analyst named Ming-Chi Kuo has also predicted that the sales of iPad will slow down by 10-15 per cent by next year.

Published on: January 30, 2023 17:42 IST
Apple iPad
Image Source : APPLE Apple iPad

Apple Inc will reportedly launch the foldable iPad with a "carbon fibre kickstand" in 2024, as per the sources. The information was shared by the tech analyst named Ming-Chi Kuo on Twitter where he tweeted: "I'm positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix."

ALSO READ: Apple AR headset to come with health and wellness feature

 

"My latest survey indicates that the foldable iPad will feature a carbon fibre kickstand. Carbon fibre material will make the kickstand lighter and more durable."

ALSO READ: 219 tech firms fired around 68,000 employees in January, more layoffs expected: Know-more

 

He further predicted that the upcoming iPad (2024) shipments will have a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 10-15 per cent.

ALSO READ: Google Meet update: Now users can share access to presented content during meetings

 

Kuo has written that the company may not release any new iPad in the next 9-12 months as "the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production" in the first quarter of 2024.

To recall, in October 2022, it was rumoured that the company has been working and planning to launch its first foldable iPad instead of iPhone in 2024. And people who have been following Samsung and LG fodable devices, have been expecting for a fodable iPhone for a while, but the tech giant has given no statement on having the device under consideration.

