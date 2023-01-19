Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Apple set to enter the bidding war for English Premier League streaming rights

Tech giant Apple is preparing a bid for the rights to stream the English Premier League in the UK, media reports suggest. The Premier League's three-year agreement with UK-based Sky Sports and BT Sport expires in 2025, according to The Daily Mail, and bidding for the next set of rights is scheduled to begin later this year.

In addition, the report mentioned many American-owned clubs, including Chelsea under Todd Boehly, believe that the rights are currently undervalued at $6.23 billion over three years and are requesting an increase in price from US technology companies. The report says that the tech giant wants to cover more sports, building on a deal it recently signed for a decade to exclusively stream Major League Soccer (MLS) on Apple TV starting next month.

Apple and Major League Soccer in November 2022 announced their intention to launch a streaming service on February 1, 2023. Apple stated in a blog post that the streaming service known as "MLS Season Pass" will offer "live MLS regular-season matches, entire playoffs, and the Leagues Cup, all with no blackouts." The service will streamline the process of making MLS more accessible to a global audience.

