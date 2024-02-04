Sunday, February 04, 2024
     
Apple set to buy AI startup for strengthening its Vision Pro: Report

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 04, 2024 18:58 IST
Image Source : FILE Apple set to buy AI startup for strengthening its Vision Pro: Report

Apple Inc. has been planning to acquire Brighter AI- a German AI startup which has specialised in licence plate data and anonymising face, a media report stated. 

As per the 9to5Mac report, the tech giant further aims at using this acquisition to improve the privacy features of its mixed reality (MR) headset Vision Pro. Apple has reportedly considered using the Brighter AI’s technology to minimise the risk of Vision Pro capturing identifiable information in public videos and photos.

These concerns are usually not present while using an iPhone to capture footage. However, Apple Vision Pro may raise concerns because it can shoot video more discreetly than smartphones. This technology could also be useful in future devices that make photo and video capture less noticeable. When capturing media with Vision Pro, a subtle visual cue appears on the front panel, the report mentioned.

Brighter AI offers sophisticated AI technology that can remove all traces of data without obscuring it, acquiring the company of particular interest. The method used by Brighter AI keeps subjects' natural appearance while maintaining their unrecognisability, according to the report.

Instead, Brighter AI can alter images so that subjects are no longer identifiable. It accomplishes this while maintaining natural appearances. Meanwhile, Apple officially launched Vision Pro in the US on February 2. It starts at USD 3,500. The tech giant has announced more than 600 apps and games designed for the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Inputs from IANS

