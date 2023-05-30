Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Models likely to feature larger displays and enhanced cameras: All details here

Apple iPhone 16 Pro models are rumored to boast the largest display sizes ever seen on iPhones, along with notable camera upgrades. While it's surprising to see such leaks emerge over a year before the expected launch, they continue to fuel anticipation for Apple's future offerings.

According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will see a slight increase in their display sizes. The existing iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max sports a 6.7-inch panel.

Reportedly, the iPhone 15 series will maintain these screen sizes, while its successor, the iPhone 16 Pro, will introduce larger screens. Gurman's report aligns with recent leaks that suggest the Pro models will feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screens, respectively.

Notably, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also hinted at the possibility of significantly larger iPhones in 2024. However, display expert Ross Young of DSCC tweeted slightly different dimensions, suggesting 6.2 inches and 6.8 inches.

Despite the minor discrepancy, these reports offer a general idea of what to expect from next year's models, which are likely to retain Apple's signature OLED display technology.

According to the report of Macrumors, In terms of camera enhancements, tipster Digital Chat Station reveals that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will house a new Sony IMX903 1/1.14-inch camera sensor, a detail supported by tipster ShrimpApplePro.

Furthermore, the iPhone 16 Pro models are rumored to include a periscope camera at the rear, a feature initially expected only in the iPhone 15 Pro Max launching later this year. This periscope lens is speculated to provide up to 6x optical zoom capabilities for the Max model, while the iPhone 15 Pro will likely retain its 3x optical zoom support.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to launch 'Status Archive' feature for businesses: Know more

ALSO READ: Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17 likely to come with mood tracking and journaling app

Latest Technology News