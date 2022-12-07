Apple rolls out missing feature in Mac Find My app

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Mac

Apple Inc. has started to roll out a missing feature in Find My application for Mac. The new app enables the user to for finding the missing AirTags and a number of other third-party accessories from the company.

With macOS 13.1 beta update, users will be able to use the Find My application on their Mac devices to ping any nearby accessories, as per the reports of 9To5Google.

This feature was earlier available in only the Find My applications on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

Image Source : MACMac

Users were only able to play a sound on Apple products like iPhone and AirPods in earlier versions of macOS. For the first time, this update extends that same feature to AirTag and other Find My item trackers.

To access the feature, click on the 'Items' tab in the Find My application and click the accessory you're trying to locate, the report said.

Then, you will see all of the usual options to locate your item, including the new 'Play Sound' option. By clicking this, the application will play a sound on that accessory, the same as it does on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

In October last year, iPhone maker rolled out 'Find My' support to its AirPods Pro and AirPods Max headphones with a firmware update.

Latest Technology News