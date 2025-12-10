Apple to open its first store in Noida tomorrow; second Mumbai store confirmed Following its initial store openings in Mumbai and Delhi, Apple has rapidly grown its presence this year with the addition of new locations in Bengaluru and Pune.

New Delhi:

Apple is making a big push to grow its presence in India by opening a new store in Noida. This will be the company's fifth store in the country. This step shows that Apple is focused on increasing its physical locations in a market that is becoming more popular and important for their business.

Vanessa Trigub, Apple's Vice President of Stores and Retail Operations, confirmed the company is witnessing "incredible energy and excitement" around every new opening and announced plans for another store in Mumbai next year.

The company has rapidly expanded its presence this year, adding new stores in Bengaluru and Pune, following the initial openings in Mumbai and Delhi.

Apple seeks out cities where it can create meaningful connections and offer experiences that support customers at every stage.

Seamless shopping and digital reach

Regarding expansion beyond major metro cities, she emphasised Apple's focus on offering a seamless experience across both physical and online channels.

To support this vision, she highlighted services such as Shop with a Specialist over Video, which allows customers across India to connect one-on-one with Apple specialists. India is only the second country globally where Apple has launched this service. Additionally, the company introduced the Apple Store app in India this year to expand personalised shopping and support.

"This, combined with the Apple Store app in India and our growing retail footprint, allows the firm to bring the Apple experience to more people across the country and make it more accessible than ever," she said.

A "milestone year" for Apple

Trigub described 2025 as a significant year for Apple in India, highlighting the growing interest in the newest iPhone models. He also noted that Apple's local production is expanding, as all iPhone 17 models and the Air are now being made in India. Apple recently broadened its AppleCare+ offering in India to include Theft and Loss coverage for the latest iPhones.

"Our connection to the country is deeper than ever," Trigub affirmed, adding that the company’s retail growth reflects more than 25 years of building relationships in India. "This next phase of growth comes at an especially meaningful moment".

