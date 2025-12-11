Apple Noida Store now open to public: Full list of all Apple stores in India Apple chose Noida for its "vibrant and fast-growing" community of students, creators, and entrepreneurs, and designed the store as a space "where creativity and technology meet."

New Delhi:

Apple opened its first retail store in Noida today (December 11), located at the DLF Mall of India. This marks Apple's fifth store in India and its second in the Delhi-NCR region, following the store the company opened in Saket earlier this year.

Vanessa Trigub, Apple's Vice President of Stores and Retail Operations, stated that Noida was chosen for its "vibrant and fast-growing" community of students, creators, and entrepreneurs. She added that the store has been designed as a space "where creativity and technology meet," bringing together Apple's products, services, and in-store teams.

Apple Stores in India

The Apple Noida store marks the company's fifth retail location in India and its second in the National Capital Region (NCR). The complete list of Apple Stores in India is:

Apple BKC (Mumbai)

Apple Saket (Delhi)

Apple Hebbal (Bengaluru)

Apple Koregaon Park (Pune)

Apple Noida (NCR)

Rent and lease details

According to documents accessed by CRE Matrix and Hindustan Times, Apple has leased 8,240 square feet of space on the ground floor of DLF Mall of India. The lease term is 11 years.

Interestingly, the first year of the lease is rent-free for Apple. After that, the company will pay rent at a rate of Rs 263.15 per square foot. This translates to Apple paying approximately Rs 45.3 lakh in rent every month, which amounts to roughly Rs 5.4 crore annually.

Premium customer experience

Apple stated that the new store in Noida will offer the same premium experience as Apple Stores in major cities around the world. This will include:

Hands-on areas for the latest devices, such as the iPhone 17 series.

Creative learning sessions.

Personalised support from Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses.

Dedicated teams available to assist business customers.

Next Stop: Mumbai

The Noida store is part of Apple's expanding retail presence in India. The company already operates stores in Mumbai's BKC, Delhi's Saket, Pune's Koregaon Park, and Bengaluru's Hebbal. All these stores are similar in size to the Noida outlet, ranging from 8,000 to 9,000 square feet.

Following the Noida opening, Apple is already working on its next expansion. The company is preparing to open its second store in Mumbai next year, located at the Sky City Mall in Borivali, further strengthening its presence across India.

