Apple iPhone 14 launch event live: How and when, where to watch and what to expect?

Apple is set to host the biggest tech event of the year today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the US which is around 10:30 PM in India. Globally everyone is looking forward to the ‘Far Out’ event and the most expected launches from the company which include:

The latest iPhone 14 lineup

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Pro

New AirPods Pro 2, and more products

Apple is expected to launch the latest iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max during the event.

Here is everything you must know about the Apple Far Out event:

How to watch the live event?

Apple Website: You can register yourself to the official website of Apple India- apple.com/in/apple-events. You may also register yourself and set the calendar so that you could be notified before the event start and you will get the notification accordingly.

Apple's YouTube Channel : Another way to attend the event is by YouTube, where apple has already started with the Apple Event- waiting list which has around 4.3K people already waiting (by the time of writing). If you are interested to attend the event on YouTube, then you could register yourself so that you could get a reminder through YouTube.

Apple TV App: Now Apple TV users can also connect with their app by setting on the dedicated live stream option which has been registered on the website of company. You can easily watch the event from any device where the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ app is available.

What to expect from the Far Out Event?

As per MacRumors, it was stated that Apple is set to launch the iPhone 14 lineup and the tech giant may also unveil the new Watch Series 8, and a new 'Pro' version of the Watch from the brand. We also expect the new AirPods Pro along with the entry-level iPad.

Apple iPhone 14 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 79,990, and on the other hand, iPhone 14 Max is expected to come in India at around Rs 90,000 for the starting variant.

It was also reported earlier by Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo who said that Apple might increase the price of its Pro series of devices. On the pricing front, iPhone 14 Pro will be priced at $1,099 (which is around Rs 87,838.12) and on the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be priced at $1,199 (around Rs 95,830.67).

If you want to attend the Apple 'Far Out' event, then here is the video link embedded for your convenience:

