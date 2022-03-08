Apple Event 2022 Expectation: iPhone SE 3 5G, Macbook Air, iPad Air 5, and everything you expect

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE- YOUTUBE Apple

Apple is set to make a big announcement in the event which has been scheduled for today. The event is listed by the name of “Peek Performance” on the youtube channel, and is set to go live at 11.30 pm IST. People can attend the live event through Apple website, Apple TV app and through the official YouTube channel of Apple.

As we all have been speculating, Apple has been hinting at upgrading the number of devices from the company- from Macbook, to iPad to iPhone. But when we read the word “peek” instead of “peak”- this is what makes us wonder what Apple is set to unwrap from it’s first event of the year.

There are so many news going on viral, but what actually we expect from the event as per the rumour are as below:

iPhone SE 3 5G

There are a number of speculations where tipsters have been speaking of the third generation iPhone SE. The rumours state that the company is set to come with new and upgraded changes which will result in better performance with improved processor along with a camera. Although the design of the device might not change, I noticed the previous second-generation iPhone SE (which was unveiled in 2020) .

iPad Air 5

It is another device which gained a lot of attention from many people. Apple is set to come up with the new iPad version in the event, tonight. The latest addition in iPad Air is expected to come with an advanced design, flat edges, thin bezels, Apple Pencil 2 support along with USB-C Type port. The device will feature a new Touch ID- support which will be powered with a wake button.

MacBook Air

Apple updated the MacBook Air in 2020 where the company upgraded the M1 processor, resulting in better performance. Now, it has been rumoured that the new Macbook might be announced today and this might be the successor to the M1 processor. Apple’s latest Silicon processor might be dubbed as M2 (but this is all the expectation and we cannot assure you until Apple actually makes anything official). It is also considered to be the major upgrade when we speak of performance, majorly focusing on graphics.

Mac mini

Yet another Mac product is what we can expect, which might witness an upgrade. Mac mini is rumoured to be launched today with the new processor- probably the M2 processor. Also, tipsters are stating that an upgraded version of Mac mini with a slightly updated version of the M1 Max might be showcased tonight in the live event.

The latest addition of the Mac mini Pro might witness some of the changes in design- specially the chassis which is expected to come in a space grey finish.

AR/VR

It's been over a year since the rumour has taken over the world that Apple might come with the new VR headset, but nothing was concrete. But this event has raised the bar higher, when it comes to expectation. As per the sources, it was stated that the headset might arrive by the end of 2022. But believing the rumours, Apple might give an insight of what to expect from the AR/VR product from the company.

iOS 15.4

The most speculated iOS 15.4 is another update which is being expected from Apple, which is said to be in beta for a long time. Today’s event may announce the release date for the latestiOS 15.4 version, which might bring features like Face ID unlock even when the masks are on.