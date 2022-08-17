Apple employees at risk- Company lay off 100 people- Report

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Apple

Apple has reportedly laid off around 100 contract-based recruiters in the past week. The action has been taken as an effort to slow hiring and spending, as per the reports.

The recruiters, who are responsible to hire the new employees at Apple Inc., were told that the layoffs reflect changes to Apple's business needs, citing Bloomberg, CNBC reported.

As per the report, though the move is unusual for the California-based tech giant is not the only company slowing hiring. Other tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla, Meta and Oracle, have further slowed the hiring or cut back on some departments in recent months as they grapple with inflation and tighten their belts ahead of a potential economic downturn.

"We do see inflation in our cost structure," CEO Tim Cook was quoted as saying last month.

"We see it in things like logistics and wages and certain silicon components. And we're still hiring, but we're doing it on a deliberate basis," Cook added.

According to the report, not all of the company s contractors were let go, and Apple is still keeping its full-time recruiters on board, according to the report. The terminated contractors will receive benefits and pay for two more weeks.

Inputs from IANS

