Apple changing its iPhone launch strategy: What does this mean for the iPhone 18 Pro and foldable release? Apple is reportedly considering an overhaul of its smartphone release schedule, according to Mark Gurman. The company may host 3-4 launch events in a year.

New Delhi:

Apple’s iPhone 18 series may not launch all at once, contrary to earlier reports. Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has once again offered significant new details on the rollout of Apple’s next-generation smartphones.

According to Gurman's latest report, the high-end iPhone 18 Pro models could launch next year, while the base iPhone 18 model might not arrive until 2027. The tech giant is anticipated to introduce entirely new handset designs over the next few years, including its first foldable phone and a completely new high-end device.

Significantly, Apple appears to be making a major shift in its launch strategy, moving away from a single annual event to launching several devices—potentially two, three, or even four to five phones—throughout the year. Mark Gurman also provided the reasoning behind this decision.

Two-Phase launch starting with the iPhone 18 Pro

In his latest newsletter, Mark Gurman stated that beginning in 2026 with the iPhone 18 series, iPhone launches will be split into two phases.

Under this new release strategy, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple's first foldable phone are predicted to arrive in the winter of 2026 (likely September or October). After that, the rest of the iPhone 18 models, including the regular iPhone 18, the iPhone 18E, and maybe even a version called the iPhone Air, are expected to be released later, possibly around March or April of 2027.

Distributing the launch process

Apple is spreading out the launch of its new phones throughout the year instead of focusing all the excitement on the usual big event in September or October. This way, the company hopes to maintain interest and excitement around its phones for a longer time.

Gurman has mentioned that Apple is thinking about changing when it releases its smartphones. Typically, the company launches new models in September to get the most sales during that time. However, this approach has been putting a lot of pressure on its engineering, supplier, and marketing teams.

Apple faced some challenges recently, partly due to a hectic schedule. For instance, the rushed introduction of Apple Intelligence in 2024 showed just how busy their development process had become during the winter months. To address these issues, Apple plans to roll out new products in two stages starting in 2026. This approach aims to ease the pressure and allow the team to focus more carefully on each new device.

