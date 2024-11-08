Amazon Prime Video launches AI-powered 'X-Ray Recaps' for effortless binge watching

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AMAZON

Amazon Prime Video has introduced an AI-powered tool called ‘X-Ray Recaps’ designed to enhance the streaming experience by helping viewers stay on track with their favourite shows and movies. Here’s everything you need to know about this new feature.

What are X-Ray Recaps?

The new X-Ray Recaps is an AI-driven feature that generates concise, character-focused plot summaries to keep you in sync with the storyline. Whether you've missed a few crucial minutes, took a break mid-episode, or are revisiting a series after months, X-Ray Recaps provides contextual summaries to catch you up without needing to rewind or search for online summaries.

Seamless viewing experience without spoilers

Built upon Amazon Prime Video’s existing X-Ray features, which already offer behind-the-scenes information, trivia, cast details, and soundtrack info, X-Ray Recaps takes engagement a step further. It delivers scene-by-scene summaries with a spoiler-free guarantee, ensuring viewers can dive back into their shows without missing essential plot points.

How does it work?

Users can simply launch X-Ray Recaps from the Prime Video detail page or directly during playback through the X-Ray experience to access X-Ray Recaps. The feature allows viewers to choose recap options, such as summaries of the season, recent episodes, or the previous season. X-Ray Recaps is powered by Amazon Bedrock, AWS’s scalable service for generative AI applications, combining custom AI models from Amazon SageMaker and Bedrock to analyze video segments, subtitles, and dialogues. The technology identifies key events and conversations to create detailed, yet concise, summaries.

Focused on user experience

Adam Gray, Vice President of Product at Prime Video, highlighted the user-centric approach behind the new feature, explaining, “Prime Video’s product and technology teams work tirelessly behind the scenes to enhance customers’ viewing experience. With X-Ray Recaps, we address the common issue of viewers forgetting where they left off.”

This feature allows viewers to rediscover moments that made them fall in love with a series, making it ideal for both new watchers and longtime fans.

Availability and supported shows

Currently in beta, X-Ray Recaps rolled out on November 4 for Fire TV customers in the US, with plans to expand to additional devices by year’s end. After the full launch, X-Ray Recaps will be available across all Amazon MGM Studios original series, including popular shows like Daisy Jones & The Six, The Wheel of Time, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and The Boys.

