Big discounts on iPhone Air, Samsung Galaxy S25+, OnePlus Nord 5 and more: Where to buy

New Delhi:

A new sale has begun on Amazon. Smartphones like the iPhone Air, Samsung Galaxy S25+, iQOO 15R, OnePlus Nord 5, and Realme Narzo 90x 5G can be purchased at significantly lower prices during the Amazon Electronics Premier League, which runs from March 6 to March 12. Phones from various brands are available with discounts of up to 40% on the e-commerce platform. Here are some of the top offers available during this sale.

iPhone Air deal

The iPhone Air can be purchased at a much lower price than its launch price during the sale. The price of the phone has been reduced by Rs 27,000, and an additional bank discount of Rs 3,000 is also being offered. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900, but it is currently listed on Amazon for Rs 93,499. During the sale, the phone can be purchased for a starting price of Rs 90,499.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ offer

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is available for up to Rs 15,000 less than its launch price during the sale. This flagship smartphone from the South Korean company is listed at a starting price of Rs 74,999 on Amazon. Buyers can also avail of additional bank offers on the purchase of the device.

iQOO 15R discount

The newly launched iQOO 15R is also available at a significantly reduced price during the Amazon sale. The smartphone was recently launched at a starting price of Rs 53,999, but it can now be purchased for a starting price of Rs 40,999, reflecting a price cut of Rs 13,000.

OnePlus Nord 5 5G deal

The OnePlus Nord 5 5G is available for Rs 2,500 less than its launch price during the sale. The phone was launched at a starting price of Rs 34,999, but it is now available on Amazon for a starting price of Rs 32,499.

Realme Narzo 90x 5G offer

The affordable Realme Narzo 90x 5G is also available at a lower price during the Amazon sale. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 15,999, but it can now be purchased for Rs 12,999, which means buyers get a Rs 3,000 discount.

Redmi Note 15 price cut

The Redmi Note 15 is also available at a significantly lower price during the Amazon sale. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 26,999, but it is currently available for Rs 20,999 as part of the ongoing sale.