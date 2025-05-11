AI making humans less creative? New study reveals shocking truth A new study on AI has revealed surprising findings. This research indicates that generative AI is not only making humans less intelligent but also more complacent.

New Delhi:

AI has undoubtedly made many of our tasks simpler. The introduction of tools like ChatGPT and Google Gemini has driven up the demand for AI across all sectors. From coding to innovative learning, AI is taking on a range of responsibilities. However, while AI is streamlining our work, it also poses risks of making us complacent and less intellectually engaged. Recent research conducted by Microsoft and Carnegie Mellon University reveals that the use of generative AI can negatively impact our ability to think critically and process information. The study puts forth some startling findings. It shows that if we don't use technology wisely, it can impair our mental faculties—particularly skills that typically sharpen with experience.

When people become overly dependent on AI, their focus often shifts from problem-solving and analysis to questioning whether the AI-generated answer is reliable. This shift threatens to diminish our decision-making capabilities and critical thinking skills, leading to a decline in our mental agility. It’s clear that excessive reliance on AI can cause us to lose the ability to tackle problems independently.

319 people participated in this research

In total, 319 people participated in this research, all of whom used generative AI at least once a week. They were asked about their usage patterns—whether they leaned on AI for writing emails, researching topics, or modifying data charts. Participants also shared if they made an effort to think independently while performing these tasks or if they simply deferred to AI.

Interestingly, 36 percent of the participants acknowledged that they still exercise critical thinking, weighing the potential risks associated with AI. However, a substantial 64 percent admitted to placing their complete trust in AI without question. The study highlighted that those who rely heavily on AI tend to think less, which can hinder cognitive functions. Beyond that, it appears that reliance on AI is fostering a sense of laziness among users.

ALSO READ: Vivo to bring powerful compact smartphone with 50MP selfie camera, 6500mAh battery, more