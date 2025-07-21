Aadhaar to use advanced AI, ML to curb fraudulent changes to birth dates, biometrics, more UIDAI has implemented measures to prevent fraudulent creation and updates of Aadhaar cards. Updating biometrics and changing the date of birth will now be more difficult.

New Delhi:

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is preparing to combat fraud related to Aadhaar cards and fake UID numbers by using advanced technologies. The UIDAI plans to employ advanced tools like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to prevent fraud and frequent changes in Aadhaar cards. These efforts aim to curb fraud involving fake Aadhaar cards, which are crucial documents for banking and obtaining various social services. According to a report by the Economic Times, UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar recently announced that the agency is planning to curb frequent changes in date of birth and biometrics, and will use technologies such as AI and ML to remove incorrect photographs and mixed biometrics.

Many users frequently update these details in their Aadhaar records to commit fraud. Some even mix their fingerprints with those of their feet or other persons, or even a deceased person's. UIDAI will utilise these technologies to detect these anomalies and identify Aadhaar cards with incorrect or inconsistent biometrics.

Aadhaar application process to be completely online

Additionally, UIDAI is working to make the Aadhaar application process completely online, reducing the likelihood of document alteration. The agency will verify all information directly from the source, such as PAN, MNREGA, and CBSE.

The agency is also planning to place restrictions on the number of times people can change their fingerprints. It will also use an AI-based camera to prevent adults from applying for an Aadhaar card meant for children that does not require biometrics.

The UIDAI CEO provided an example highlighting common fraud scenarios: an individual might want to reduce their age for joining a cricket team or increase their age to qualify for a job. Many people misuse birth certificates to update their date of birth, and this practice needs to be addressed.

In addition to this, non-Indian applicants can only apply for an Aadhaar card if they have resided in India for 180 days or more. UIDAI reported that 1,456 such applications were rejected in the last six months, involving users who are not residents of India but had applied for Aadhaar as Indian citizens.

Furthermore, UIDAI has canceled over 1.17 crore Aadhaar cards belonging to individuals who had passed away, as their families did not apply for the cancellation of these cards.

