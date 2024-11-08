Friday, November 08, 2024
     
12 Hidden iOS settings every iPhone user should try

If you are an iPhone user then here are a few tips which could help in setting your iOS device, for smarter performance. With this feature, you can easily enable some important settings for a better user experience.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2024 17:59 IST
Image Source : APPLE iPhone 16

iPhones are known for their customization options, but many users only scratch the surface. With iOS 17 on the latest iPhone 16 series, you will have even more ways to personalize your device.

From enhancing battery life to boosting security, these 10 settings will optimize your iPhone and make it truly yours.

1. Limit location tracking

Prevent apps from tracking your precise location by turning off "Precise Location" in Settings > Privacy > Location Services.

2. Get Real-Time Voicemail Transcriptions

With iOS 17, you can use read-time voicemails as they are being left. 

Enable this under Settings > Phone > Live Voicemail.

3. Bring Back Full-Screen Call Alerts

Prefer full-screen incoming calls? Switch to this option in Settings > Phone > Incoming Calls.

4. Turn Off 5G for battery life

You can save your iPhone's battery by turning off the 5G on your device. All you need to do is to go to Settings > Cellular > Voice & Data > LTE.

5. Control 5G data usage

Choose your preferred data usage for 5G by going to Settings > Cellular > Data Mode.

This option further includes Low Data Mode and Standard.

6. Stop Apps from cluttering your home screen

You could prevent newly downloaded apps from appearing on the home screen by going to Settings > Home Screen > App Library Only.

7. Unlock with Face ID while wearing a mask

Unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask with Face ID by enabling Settings > Face ID & Passcode.

8. Adjust Text Size for better visibility

Make text easier to read by adjusting the font size in Settings > Display & Brightness > Text Size.

9. Disable HDR video recording

Turn off the HDR video recording mode if you prefer standard video quality.

Find this in Settings > Camera > Record Video.

10. Customize your wallpaper

Make your home screen more personalized with dynamic wallpapers. All you need to do is to go to Settings > Wallpaper > Choose a New Wallpaper.

11. Enable Dark Mode for battery savings

Save battery life by enabling Dark Mode in Settings > Display & Brightness.

12. Disable auto-brightness for longer battery life

You can take control of your screen brightness by turning off the Auto-Brightness. All you need to do is to click on Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size.

