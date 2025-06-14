1.5 Ton split ACs from LG, Samsung, and Voltas get major price drop of up to 50% 1.5-Ton split ACs are now available at an incredibly low price. Thanks to a new sale, interested buyers can take advantage of discounts of up to 50 per cent on their AC purchases.

New Delhi:

Over the past few days, North India has been gripped by an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring between 40 to 50 degrees Celsius, particularly in Delhi. Living without an air conditioner in such scorching weather can be quite a challenge. If you're considering getting a new AC for your home, Flipkart has kicked off a new sale offering substantial discounts of up to 50 per cent on split ACs from trusted brands like LG, Samsung, Voltas, and Daikin.

LG 1.5 Ton Split AC

LG, a prominent name in electronics and home appliances, is offering a 1.5 ton capacity split AC for just Rs 36,490. This model boasts a 3-star energy rating and employs innovative 6-in-1 convertible technology. It operates on a dual AI inverter and comes with an integrated air purifier. You can enjoy a discount of up to 53 per cent when purchasing this model.

Voltas 1.5 Ton Split AC

The 1.5 ton split AC from Voltas, a leading Indian home appliances brand, is available for just Rs 34,990. This unit is currently being offered with a spectacular discount of up to 46 per cent. It also carries a 3-star energy rating and includes additional bank discounts and exchange offers.

Daikin 1.5 Ton AC

You can get the 1.5 ton split AC from the renowned manufacturer Daikin, starting at a price of Rs 37,490. This model features a discount of up to 35 per cent and a 3-star energy rating, ensuring it operates even in temperatures reaching 48 degrees.

Samsung 1.5 Ton Split AC

Samsung's 1.5 ton split AC is priced at Rs 35,490. It includes a 3-star energy rating and utilizes inverter technology for efficient performance. When you purchase this AC on Flipkart, you can take advantage of a discount of up to 37 per cent.

Midea 1.5 Ton Split AC

The Midea 1.5 ton split AC is priced at an attractive Rs 32,490, along with a generous discount of up to 47 per cent. Like others, it comes with a 3-star energy rating and features 4-in-1 convertible cooling AI technology, plus additional bank and exchange discounts on purchase.

