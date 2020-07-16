Image Source : ZOOM Zoom introduces home communication device for $599.

To support business professionals working remotely, Zoom on Wednesday introduced an all-in-one appliance under its new Zoom for Home category designed to enhance the video conferencing experience. The first-ever Zoom for Home device is dubbed the DTEN ME produced by partner DTEN to create an immersive and productive workspace.

Priced at $599, the device has a 27-inch screen. Other features include three built-in wide-angle cameras for high-resolution video; an 8-microphone array for crystal-clear audio in meetings and phone calls; and a touch display for interactive screen sharing, whiteboarding, annotating, and ideation.

"After experiencing remote work ourselves for the past several months, it was clear that we needed to innovate a new category dedicated to remote workers," Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom, said in a statement.

"I'm so proud of the team for continuing to think outside the box and prove why Zoom is the best unified communications platform that can meet the needs of all types of users."

"Zoom for Home - DTEN ME" works right out of the box and seamlessly connects for anyone with a Zoom Meeting license, the company said.

Zoom for Home is also compatible with all Zoom Rooms Appliances, including other hardware solutions from Neat and Poly, allowing users to select the hardware they need to create the perfect work-from-home communications experience across spaces such as living rooms and mounted displays, it added.

Zoom for Home devices can be set up to be IT-managed remotely through the Admin Portal or self-managed by the end-user. Currently available for pre-order, the first Zoom for Home device is expected to ship in August.

