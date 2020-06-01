Monday, June 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Zoom to provide better encryption and security to paid users

Zoom to provide better encryption and security to paid users

Zoom video calling faced trouble when it had many security issues, following which it released several updates for the same

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 01, 2020 13:10 IST
zoom, zoom features, zoom video calling, video calling, video calls, zoom security features, zoom en
Image Source : ZOOM

Zoom 5.0 comes with various security updates

Video conferencing platform Zoom is planning to offer stronger encryption for video calls for its paid customers and not for users with free accounts. The discussion of encryption enhancements for paid users follows almost a month after the release of Zoom version 5.0.

"Zoom's approach to end-to-end encryption is very much a work in progress - everything from our draft cryptographic design, which was just published last week, to our continued discussions around which customers it would apply to," a company spokesperson told The Verge.

Video meet app Zoom had announced that after May 30, all its clients on older versions would receive a forced 5.0 update when trying to join meetings as GCM encryption would be fully enabled across the platform.

After facing several security and privacy issues, Zoom in April released a much-awaited 5.0 update to its popular video conferencing service with various security and privacy improvements. The new features include improved AES 256-bit GCM encryption, data routing control and improved host controls.

Zoom has announced the acquisition of secure messaging and file-sharing service Keybase, as part of its 90-day pledge to address privacy and security issues with its own platform.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X