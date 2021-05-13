Image Source : PIXABAY YouTube TV reaches 10 mn Play Store downloads.

YouTube TV, a US-only streaming service that includes a number of the biggest channels and premium streaming services in one convenient package, has now hit 10 million Google Play Store downloads.

The base package stands at a whopping 104 networks, which streamlines the quest for one point of access for all of your favorite shows, movies, and sports, 9To5Google reported.

Cloud DVR features, support for up to six accounts and the ability to stream up to three concurrent live streams are other major reasons that YouTube TV has surged in popularity in recent years, the report said.

As of October 2020, YouTube TV had around 3 million paid subscribers. Recently, after streaming media player Roku removed the YouTube TV app for new users, Google countered by bringing the cord-cutting service to the main YouTube client.

Google has placed a "Go to YouTube TV" shortcut at the bottom of the main YouTube menu on Roku devices. This will load the YouTube TV experience that is no longer available as a standalone application.

This strategy came as the Play Movies & TV client is shutting down in favour of one YouTube app for everything, the earlier report said.