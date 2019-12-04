YouTube Offline Mode: How to download and watch YouTube videos

YouTube Offline works on both Android and iOS

Back in 204, Google launched YouTube offline service. The feature basically allows users to take any video offline and watch it later even when there is no internet connection. The videos can be downloaded using a WiFi connection or even via mobile data. However, do keep in mind that even if most videos can be downloaded, there are some videos that cannot be saved offline for watching later.

How to save video offline?

Downloading videos on YouTube is very simple. Just follow these steps to start downloading YouTube videos

Search for any video on YouTube app on your Android or iOS smartphone

Look for the download logo next to the share icon below the video playback screen

Tap on the download icon and select the quality you want to download the video in. The app also shows the amount of data that will be used to download the video.

How to watch downloaded videos on YouTube?

Once the video is downloaded, follow these simple steps to watch it.

Open the YouTube app on your smartphone

Tap on the Library icon on the bottom right corner

Now look for Downloads and tap on that

Here, you will see a list of all the videos that you have downloaded. It will also show you a list of videos that YouTube recommends you downloading. However, do keep in mind that an offline YouTube video will be available only for up to 48 hours. After 48 hours, you will need to open the YouTube app with an internet connection to re-sync the downloads library.

How to download videos using Mobile Data?

By default, YouTube allows you to download videos only when on a WiFi connection. However, you can change that by performing the following steps.

In the YouTube app, tap on the profile icon on the top right corner

Now go to Settings > Background and downloads

Here, just toggle the "Download over Wi-Fi only" to off

How to delete offline videos?

It is as simple as downloading a video on YouTube. Just go to the Downloaded videos page and tap on the three-dot icon next to the video to find the "Delete from downloads" option.