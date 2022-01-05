Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
  4. Xsolla Web Shop elables in-app purchases through 700 payment gateways worldwide

Xsolla Web Shop elables in-app purchases through 700 payment gateways worldwide

Xsolla, a video game commerce company announced that it will accept more than 700 local payment options from different parts of the world, allowing players to make purchases directly with their choice of payment.

Saumya Nigam Written by: Saumya Nigam
Noida Updated on: January 05, 2022 10:19 IST
Gaming, tech news, payment
Image Source : PR

Xsolla Web Shop

Highlights

  • Xsolla Web Shop enables the developers to purchase in-game items, virtual currencies, subscriptions,
  • There is complete transparency between players and developers, claims the company
  • Web Shop does not require any complicated back-end coding or extensive design work

Xsolla, a video game commerce company recently unveiled its flagship Xsolla Web Shop to help the game developers to grow their revenue by 40% and expand globally. The company has further announced that it has accepted more than 700 local payment options from different parts of the world, allowing players to make purchases directly with their choice of payment. 

Apple recently allowed developers to gather player contact information and use the same to contact players to process payments outside of in-app purchases.

Xsolla Web Shop enables developers to purchase in-game items, virtual currencies, subscriptions, top up player accounts etc, for only 5% per transaction. 

Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla said, “Xsolla anticipated this seismic shift earlier this year when we launched multiple products actively used by some of the world’s largest game companies. We’ve now combined these products and learnings into an elegant new solution called Xsolla Web Shop for Mobile Games, designed to increase revenue for developers and help them build closer relationships with their players.”

The Xsolla Web Shop lets the game developers save huge operational savings over traditional in-app payment options to keep more revenue in their pockets. There is complete transparency between players and developers, claims the company.

Web Shop does not require any complicated back-end coding or extensive design work and developers can get started working on it instantly as per their requirements. 

Once a web shop is live, developers could inform their players about the opportunity to make the in-app purchases online through several communication methods such as email, social media, newsletters, Discord servers, and more.

 

 

