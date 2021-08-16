Xiaomi removes anti-lost mode from Mi Mix 4

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Global smartphone brand Xiaomi, that introduced its fourth generation Mix series smartphone -- Mi Mix 4, has been reportedly forced to disable an anti-lost mode from the smartphone. The Mi Mix 4 has a built-in virtual SIM card that can help locate the device even if it has no SIM card. However, the feature had to be removed due to non-compliance with national regulations (China), reports Gizmo China.

According to the official statement posted by Xiaomi on Weibo, the technology hasn't been approved for application in mobile phone products. Further, the company has also apologised to its users for removing the anti-lost mode.

The Mi Mix 4 also brings the deep binding of the SIM card and the handset, the report said.

This feature disables the smartphone in case someone replaces the SIM card. Further, it allows you to force shut down the smartphone to make sure your data is secure.

Apart from these features, Mi Mix 4 brings many exciting features, including adaptive signal optimisation and manual signal entry.

The Mi Mix 4 comes with a unique interior metal case that acts as an antenna amplifier. Moreover, it features 19 inbuilt antennas and supports 42 bands with signal quality optimisations for 8 different scenarios.

The smartphone boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED 3D curved display and has a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate.

Mi MIX 4 features a 108 MP main camera, 13 MP ultra-wide angle camera, and 8 MP periscope camera to ensure ultra-clear image quality with extreme clarity. There is a 20MP CUP camera for selfies.