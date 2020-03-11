Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro images leaked online: Here's how it looks

Image Source : SLASHLEAKS Redmi Note 9 Pro in Red colour.

Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphones are set to launch in India tomorrow, March 12. It is being said that this time around the company is expected to launch a third smartphone, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. In a recent leak, the images of the upcoming smartphones have been spotted in the Red colour variant.

The leaked image does not reveal any specifications or features of the upcoming smartphone. However, it does show the back of the smartphone along with the box. Unlike the Redmi Note 8 series, the Redmi Note 9 Pro does not get a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. This either means that the phone will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner or it will get a side-mounted one just like the Poco X2 and the recently launched Realme 6 series.

According to the leaks, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will come with a quad-camera setup at the back aligned in a square format, which reminds us of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Apart from that, the image does not reveal much about the smartphone. It is also worth noting that previous rumours pointed towards only three colour options - Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black. However, this might be a fourth colour variant.

In other reports, the Redmi Note 9 has been spotted on Geekbench listing recently. The listing suggests that the budget smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It also suggests that the phone will come with 6GB of RAM.

Both the smartphones are set to launch in India on Thursday, March 12 via a live stream at 12 noon.