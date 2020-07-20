Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek G85 processor launched in India: Price, features and more

Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi Note 9 launched in India

After some teasing, Xiaomi has finally launched the Redmi Note 9 in India via an online event. The new budget Redmi smartphone joins the existing Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max as their younger sibling. Read on to know more about the new Xiaomi smartphone.

Redmi Note 9 Features, Specifications

The Redmi Note 9, with the Aura Balance Design, comes with a 6.53-inch DotDisplay with a punch hole. The display has a Full HD+ screen resolution and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek G85 processor based on 12nm process technology. The device comes in three RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB.

On the camera front, there are four rear cameras (48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor) and a 13MP in-display selfie snapper. The smartphone comes with features such as LOG video capture, RAW photography, pro video, pro-colour, document scanner and kaleidoscope, AI, and more.

It is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charger and runs MIUI 11 based Android 10. It supports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock and has three colour options, namely, Pebble Grey, Arctic White, and Aqua Green.

Redmi Note 9 Price, Availability

The Redmi Note 9 falls in the budget segment and comes with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 (4GB/64GB), 13,499 (4GB/128GB), and Rs. 14,999 (6GB/128GB) and competes against the likes of the Realme Narzo 10. It will be up for grabs, starting July 24 via Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes, and Mi Studios.

