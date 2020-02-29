Redmi Note 8 Pro to soon start receiving Android 10 update: Here's what it will bring

Redmi Note 8 Pro to soon get Android 10 based MIUI 11 update

Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India last year and since then the smartphone has been running on an older iteration of Android, the Android 9 Pie. The smartphone started receiving the Android 10 update in China a while back and the update is finally making its way to the global market. While the update was ready, for some reason the company was delaying the process.

As of now, the update is ready only for Pakistan and should be rolled out to other countries as well. However, this is a good thing as the update has finally escaped China and it should not take much time before it starts hitting India. The Android 10 update for Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with MIUI 11 v.11.0.2.0.QGGEUXM. The update weighs in at around 1.9GB and will be delivered via OTA (over-the-air).

Apart from upgrading the Android version, the update also brings the February 2020 security patch. Also, the update will add increased overall system security and a localized payment security icon for India.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G90T processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. In terms of storage, it comes with up to 128GB of onboard memory. Under the hood, there is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Redmi Note 8 Pro sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel ultra-macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone comes equipped with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.