Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale in India today: Price, features and more

Xiaomi's recently-launched Redmi 9 Prime is all set to go on sale in India today. The smartphone, which falls in the budget segment, has been launched recently in the country. and is a rebranded version of the global Redmi 9 that was launched a couple of months ago. Read on to know more about the sale.

Redmi 9 Prime Price, Availability, Offers

The Redmi 9 Prime will be available to buy as part of a flash sale via Mi.com and Amazon India at 12 pm today. It is priced at Rs. 9.999 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Rs. 11,999 for 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model.

As for offers, interested buyers can get up to Rs. 1,200 instant cashback on the use of Citibank credit card, a 5% discount on the use of HSBC Cashback card, a 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime users and 3% for non-Prime users, no-cost EMI option, EMI option on Amazon Pay, and daily rewards of up to Rs. 100 on the use of Amazon Pay UPI.

Redmi 9 Prime Features, Specifications

The Redmi 9 Prime comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor along with Mali G52 GPU. It comes in two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. On the camera front, it gets quad rear cameras (13MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor). The front camera is rated at 8MP.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Additionally, it supports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in Space Blue, Matte Black, Mint Green, and Sunrise Flare colour variants.

