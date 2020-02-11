Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi Powerbanks launched: Price, specifications and more

Redmi 8A Dual launched in India

Xiaomi has just launched two new products in India under its Redmi sub-brand. The Redmi 8A Dual and the new Redmi Powerbanks are the latest addition to the company's portfolio. As the name suggests, the Redmi 8A Dual is basically a Redmi 8A with a dual-camera setup at the back. As for the power banks, these are the updated Mi Powqerbanks and they now fall under the Redmi branding. However, the company will most likely continue to sell the Mi Powerbanks as well.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 8A features a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1520x720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM. The dual-SIM handset comes with 32GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. It runs on Android 9 based MIUI 11 out of the box. All of this is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery, which supports up to 18W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Redmi 8A sports a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, the phone gets an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual Price

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual will be available for a starting price of Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB+32GB variant. The 3GB RAM variant will set you back just Rs. 6,999. The smartphone will be available in three colour variants including Midnight Grey, Sea Blue and Sky White. The budget smartphone will go on sale on February 18 at 12 PM via Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi Redmi Powerbanks

Xiaomi has also launched two new power banks alongside the Redmi 8A Dual smartphone. The 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh Redmi Powerbanks are priced at Rs. 799 and Rs. 1,499 respectively. The power banks will feature both microUSB and USB Type-C ports for charging Input and the output will be provided by two USB Type A ports. While the 10,000mAh Redmi Powerbank supports 10W fast charging, the 20,000mAh powerbank comes with 18W fast charging support.