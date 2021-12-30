Thursday, December 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair a meeting of the COVID19 Task Force today
  • 70 Omicron patients admitted to Delhi's LNJP till December 30; 50 discharged: Hospital
  • FM Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a Pre-Budget Meeting with the Finance Ministers of all the States/UTs
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Xiaomi might launch a Foldable Smartphone with stylus pen in 2022

Xiaomi might launch a Foldable Smartphone with stylus pen in 2022

Xiaomi is rumored to come up with a new foldable smartphone in the coming year. As per the reports of GizmoChina, the company has filed a Fold phone's patent with the US Patent Trademark Office (USPTO) and it showcases a device with a two-way folding mechanism.  

IANS Reported by: IANS
Beijing Published on: December 30, 2021 14:20 IST
Xiaomi, smartphone, tech news, 2021, new year
Image Source : WEBSITE: XIAOMI

Xiaomi

Highlights

  • The expected handset looks similar to the company's Mi Mix Fold foldable phone
  • The device is expected to feature a single camera with an LED flash beside it
  • New flip phone might also have a pill-shaped punch hole on the inside for dual front-facing cameras

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new foldable smartphone with a Stylus Pen.

The Xiaomi Fold phone's patent was filed with the US Patent Trademark Office (USPTO) and it showcases a device with a two-way folding mechanism, reports GizmoChina.

The smartphone also looks similar to the company's Mi Mix Fold foldable phone.

As per patent images, the device may feature a single camera with an LED flash beside it. The right-side of the foldable phone has the volume button and the power key. The device has a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille at the bottom.

Xiaomi has also patented a smartphone that is likely to be a clamshell flip phone with a dual camera and selfie display.

The company patented a device at the Chinese National Intellectual Property Association (CNIPA) with a design similar to a certain Samsung phone -- two cameras and a tiny horizontal display on the cover.

This new flip phone will also have a pill-shaped punch hole on the inside for dual front-facing cameras, the report said.

The bottom is occupied by the SIM slot, a USB-C, and a speaker grill, while the power key and volume rocker are on the right-hand side.

 

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News