Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with better, brighter display now official: Features, price and more

After several rumours and leaks, Xiaomi has finally made its next-gen fitness band -- the Mi Band 5 -- official in China. The Mi Band 5 is a successor to the Mi Band 4 and comes with a couple of highlighting features a better display, improved tracking, and more. Read on to know more about the new fitness band by the Chinese company.

Mi Band 5 Features, Specifications

The Mi Band 5 comes with a Dynamic Colour Large display, spanning 1.2-inch and supports more than 100 dials. The display, with a 126 x 294 screen resolution, is much bigger than the 0.95-inch screen found on the Mi Band 4. It comes with 24-hour heart rate and sleep monitoring and also helps women' track their periods and ovulation time.

It supports 11 sports modes such as outdoor running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming pool, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machines, rope skipping, yoga, rowing machine. It comes with a super fat reduction mode for users to lose body fat. It also has three more health modes such as the personal vitality index, pressure monitoring, and breathing training.

It comes with a 125mAh battery with a battery life of up to 14 days with magnetic charging and features water resistance. The Mi Band 5 can be accessed and controlled via the Xiaomi Sports app, support smart notifications from various apps, and can be used to click pictures, play music, unlock the phone, alarm clock, various reminders, and more.

Additionally, the Mi Band 5 comes in two variants: Standard and NFC-enabled, and currently has four strap colour options, namely, Black, Green, Yellow and Red. It will be available in more colour options soon.

Mi Band 5 Price, Availability

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 comes with a price tag of CNY 229 (around Rs. 2,500) for the NFC-enabled variant and CNY 189 (around Rs. 2,000) for the standard variant. The fitness band will be available to buy, starting June 18 in China. However, there is no word on its availability in India yet.

