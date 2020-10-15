Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro 5G set to launch in India today: How to watch launch event live online and more

Image Source : XIAOMI Mi 10T series launching today

Xiaomi will launch the new Mi 10T series, consisting of the MI 10T and the Mi 10T Pro in India today. Both smartphones fall in the premium segment and support the 5G network. To recall, the devices were unveiled globally in September this year. Read on to know more about the to-be-launched Xiaomi smartphones.

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro India launch: How to watch the live stream?

The new Xiaomi smartphones will launch via a virtual event today's scheduled to take place at 12 pm. The event will be live-streamed via the company YouTube channel. Here's a link:

Additionally, the launch event can be viewed via Xiaomo's other social media platforms too.

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro India launch: Features, specs, price

Both the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro have the display, cameras, and the fats charging as their highlights. The Mi 10T comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

On the camera front, there are three rear cameras (64MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens) and 20MP front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Additionally, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Mi 10T Pro comes with the same 6.67-inch Full HD+ 144Hz display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor as the Mi 10T. However, it gets an improved camera department: there is a 108MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. The front camera remains the same as the Mi 10T.

The Mi 10T Pro is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Furthermore, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual speakers.

While pricing details remain unknown, the Mi 10T could fall under Rs. 50,000 while the Mi 10T Pro could come under the Rs. 60,000 price bracket.

