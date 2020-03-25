Xiaomi Mi 10 series launch in India postponed due to Coronavirus lockdown

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi was expected to launch the new Mi 10 smartphone in India scheduled for an online launch this month. However, given the circumstances now and the 21-day Coronavirus lockdown imposed in the country, Xiaomi has postponed the Mi 10 launch in India. Read on to know more about it.

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch postponed

Xiaomi just announced that the Mi 10 launch won't take place on the scheduled launch date of March 31 and has been delayed. Xiaomi stated, "As we continue to monitor the situation pertaining to the COVID-19 in India, multiple cases have been reported and almost all key districts are under lockdown across the country. After careful deliberation, we have taken the decision to postpone the launch of Xiaomi's flagship Mi 10 in India, which was scheduled on 31st March 2020."

The Chinese company also made the announcement via its Twitter handle. Here's the tweet:

Hey Mi fans,



We are focusing our energy to support the nation in its fight against the #COVID19.



After careful deliberation, we've decided to postpone the launch of #Mi10 in India, which was scheduled for 31st March 2020.



Thank you for your support.#StaySafeEveryone pic.twitter.com/seEiJcZoXS — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 25, 2020

Xiaomi has suggested that they are still looking into this and will soon come up with a new launch date for the Mi 10 in India. To recall, Xiaomi was expected to host an online event for the Mi 10 launch in India on March 31 at 12:30 pm. The smartphone, falling in the high-end category, was expected to go on sale via Amazon India.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Features, Specifications

For those who don't know, the Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro launched in China in February this year. However, the Mi 10 Pro might not make its entry in India. The Mi 10 comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It comes in three RAM/storage variants: 8GB/128GB. 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB.

The camera department is its main highlight; it houses a quad-camera setup at the back (108MP main camera, 13MP Ultra Wide lens, 12MP telephoto lens, 2MP macro lens) and a 20MP front camera.

It is backed by a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging and 10W wireless reverse charging support. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10, supports Game Turbo 3.0 mode, and 5G connectivity.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 starts at CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 42,500) in China. However, since the GST on smartphones has been increased from 12% to 18%, the Mi 10 price in India could be above Rs. 50,000.

