Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi may bring 80W wireless charging to the Mi 11 Pro.

Xiaomi is planning to launch the Pro version of its recently announced flagship smartphone Mi 11 with a new report which has claimed that the device would have a 80W fast charging support.

The wired charging speed of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro would also increase and the battery capacity would be larger, reports GizChina. Xiaomi announced 80W wireless charging back in October 2020. As per company claims, the 80W wireless charger could charge a smartphone with 4,000mAh battery in just 19 minutes.

The report also suggests that the 80W fast charging technology would make its way to other Xiaomi-branded smartphones later in the year.

Mi 11 was announced in December 2020 as the first phone powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and Mi 11 Pro would come with an improved 108MP primary camera as well as some more improvements over the regular model.

The main camera of the Mi 11 Pro is said to come with a newer 108-megapixel camera that could theoretically offer improved performance. The Mi 11 Pro would reportedly feature a 6.81-inch QHD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz sampling rate.