VVS Laxman sings Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's praises after India dominate Zimbabwe to complete clean sweep

New Delhi:

The Indian team put forth another good showing in the third and final T20I of the series against Zimbabwe. The two sides met at the Harare Sports Club on July 26th, and the Indian team registered a 35-run victory to complete a 3-0 victory in the series.

There were several star performers from the clash, but very few made an impression as good as 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Coming on the back of a half-century in the first T20I, Sooryavanshi put forth another marvellous showing and amassed 81 runs to his name in 49 deliveries.

Speaking after the game, India’s head coach for the Zimbabwe series, VVS Laxman, took centre stage and heaped praise on the 15-year-old for showing maturity during his knock.

“Very mature. And that's what I really appreciate about Vaibhav. With every experience, every match, he understands, he assesses and he gets better. I think he does a lot of review of each and every practice session, not only matches,” Laxman was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"Today what you saw was a mature innings because it was a difficult wicket. The ball was stopping and coming, the wicket was slow. I thought the Zimbabweans bowled well and had a plan for him. He countered that plan and it was a very, very mature knock from Vaibhav,” he added.

India to take on Sri Lanka next

With the T20I series concluded, the Indian team will now shift their focus to the longest format. For their next assignment, team India will take on Sri Lanka in a two-game Test series. The two sides will meet for the first Test from August 15 at the Galle International Stadium.

Furthermore, the second Test will kick off from August 23 in Colombo. Led by Shubman Gill, India will hope to put in their best performance against Sri Lanka. However, it is worth noting that taking on the side in their home ground has never been an easy task, and Sri Lanka will be putting up quite the fight as the two sides take on each other across two Test matches in August.

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India thump Zimbabwe in Harare, register dominant 35-run win to complete clean sweep