Xiaomi's new 80W Mi wireless fast charging technology can charge a 4,000mAh battery under 20 minutes

Xiaomi, with an aim to further to the currently popular concept of fast charging, has introduced its new 80W Mi wireless fast charging tech. Touted as the world's fastest wireless charging, the new solution can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery under 20 minutes. Read on to know more about it.

The Chinese company claims that the new fast-charging tech can charge a 4,000mAh battery 100% in about 19 minutes, which is quite fast. The technology can provide a 50% charge in just 8 minutes and a 10-minute charge in just a minute.

Xiaomi showcased the power of the new tech by conducting a charging test on a modified Mi 10 Pro. As per the aforementioned video, the smartphone was able to achieve a charge of 10% in just a minute, followed by a 50% charge in 8 minutes, and finally, a 100% charge in 19 minutes.

To recall, Xiaomi previously introduced its 50W wireless fast charging tech with the Mi 10 Ultra in August this year. The 50W wireless charging is in addition to the 120W wired fast charging for the smartphone. While the wired fast charging is claimed to fully charge the device in 23 minutes and 41% in just 5 minutes, the 50W wireless charging is claimed to achieve a full 100% charge in just 40 minutes. Prior to this, the company unveiled 40W wireless fast charging in March this year, which was able to fully charge a Mi 10 Pro in 40 minutes.

The introduction of Xiaomi's 80W fast charging comes after the latest report that hinted at 100W wireless fast charging becoming official in 2021. This means that were are yet to see more companies launching up to 100W wireless fast charging tech and will eventually make it accessible for users around the world by next year.

Let's see which company will launch its high wireless fast charging tech and what extended capabilities will it get.

