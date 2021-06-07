Image Source : APPLE WWDC 2021: How to watch Apple livestream, what to expect and more

Apple is now gearing up to host its much-awaited Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Due to the ongoing pandemic, the event will be live-streamed and both media, as well as consumers, can enjoy watching it while sitting at the comfort of their home. At the event, the company is said to launch the upcoming versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS and more.

While WWDC has its major focus on the software front, the leaks and rumours suggest that this time around the company might announce some hardware launches as well. This could include the new lineup of MacBooks. The event is set to kick off on June 7 and will go on till June 11. On June 7, we will see most of the major announcements at a keynote that will take place at 10:30 pm IST.

Apple will be live streaming the event via its official YouTube channel as well as its US website. In order to watch it on YouTube, you can click on the video embedded below.

WWDC 2021: What to expect?

One of the major announcements at the WWDC will be the introduction of iOS 15. While the company might not bring a design overhaul, they will definitely add new features and make the operating system much more secure.

According to the reports, the iOS 15 will bring a better notifications management system. Moreover, it will also reportedly bring changes to iMessage.

Besides that, Apple will also release the iPadOS 15 update, which will bring better support for the new M1 powered iPad Pro models. It should also bring new features that will arrive on iOS.